Muscat – New statistics from the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI) show a 9% increase in postpaid mobile subscriptions in Oman during the first half of 2024, reaching 1.89mn.

In contrast, prepaid mobile subscriptions fell by 4.5% to 5.05mn, resulting in a 1.1% overall drop in mobile subscriptions compared to the previous year.

Active mobile broadband subscriptions reached 5.84mn by June 2024, while fixed internet subscriptions rose by 6.5% to 577,252. Fixed-line subscriptions declined by 21.7% to 441,196, with analogue lines dropping by 71.1%. However, subscriptions using Internet Protocol (IP) technology grew by 15.6% to 317,912.

Muscat accounted for the highest number of fixed analogue lines, holding 47.47% of the total, followed by North Batinah and Dhofar Governorates.

