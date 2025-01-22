Muscat – Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MTCIT) launched a programme called ‘Deep Technologies’ on Tuesday aimed at supporting innovators and start-ups in the sultanate’s tech sector. The two-and-a-half-year programme is designed to help transform advanced technological innovations into market-ready solutions.

Khulood bint Ali al Muhaidhri, Senior Technology Projects Specialist at MTCIT, informed that the programme was developed after extensive consultations with universities, experts and specialists in innovation. “We observed that many projects from existing accelerator programmes fail to complete the development cycle. This programme addresses those gaps by offering continuous, sustainable support over a longer period,” she said.

Participants of the Deep Technologies programme will receive expert guidance, including creation of clear marketing strategies, financial support and mentoring from industry leaders. The programme will also provide direct access to potential investors keen on the advanced tech sector.

Deep technologies, which form the programme’s focus, are innovations rooted in scientific discoveries and engineering breakthroughs. These include artificial intelligence, robotics, biotechnology for healthcare and agriculture, and sustainable energy solutions. “The goal is to promote innovation that tackles real-world challenges while driving technological growth in Oman,” Khulood added.

