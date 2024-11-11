Muscat – In a historic milestone for Oman’s space technology ambitions, ‘Oman Lens’ has launched the nation’s first satellite registered under the Sultanate with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU). Specialising in remote sensing and earth observation, the satellite is enhanced with advanced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities and represents the first optical satellite developed locally in Oman.

The satellite is set to play a vital role in supporting several sectors within Oman, including environmental monitoring, urban planning, and resource management. Designed to conduct AI-powered data analysis, the satellite will provide enhanced imaging capabilities that will aid in observing and managing Oman’s natural and urban landscapes.

The initiative underscores Oman’s commitment to innovation and technological progress, bringing advanced AI computing to the heart of the country’s growing presence in the space and data industries.

