MUSCAT: Oman's vibrant agricultural landscape is flourishing with exciting investment opportunities, thanks to the launch of Tatweer, a dynamic online platform spearheaded by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning.

This innovative initiative aims to attract both local and international investors, empowering them to contribute to Oman's ambitious vision for sustainable food security and economic development.

Tatweer presents a diverse bouquet of 10 investment opportunities, spread across 3.39 million square meters in the governorates of Dhofar and Al Wusta. From fertile open farmland to cutting-edge greenhouses, the platform caters to a variety of agricultural ventures, including vegetable and onion cultivation, fodder production, and wheat and soybean farming.

This targeted focus on agriculture reflects Oman's unwavering commitment to securing a brighter future for its thriving population. The Sultanate's dedication to food security is unwavering, as evidenced by its remarkable achievements and ongoing initiatives.

Oman's impressive ascent in the Global Food Security Index is a testament to its dedication to food availability, affordability, and nutritional quality. In 2022, the country clinched the 35th position globally and 4th within the Middle East and North Africa region, solidifying its position as a regional leader in responsible food management.

Furthermore, Oman holds the top spot in the Arab world for food safety measures, according to the Arab Organisation for Agricultural Development. This prestigious recognition underscores the effectiveness of the government's multi-pronged approach to food security.

Investing in research and development for enhanced agricultural productivity is a cornerstone of Oman's strategy. The adoption of advanced technologies like hydroponics and aquaponics further optimizes resource utilization and maximizes yields. Infrastructure development also plays a critical role, with initiatives focused on improving water resource management and distribution ensuring sustainable water-wise practices.

The Oman Seed Bank is another vital player in this endeavor, diligently preserving local crop varieties and developing new breeds that thrive in the unique Omani environment. This dedication to genetic diversity ensures long-term resilience and adaptation in the face of evolving challenges.

