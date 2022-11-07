Odoo, an open-source ERP system has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Saudi Aramco aiming to supercharge the growth of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Saudi Arabia.

The strategic collaboration between Odoo and Aramco outlines the long-term goals between the two companies in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are among the most significant drivers of economic growth and an important area of focus of the Saudi Vision 2030; they create jobs and encourage innovation.

Given the Saudi Government's aim to enhance access to digital tools and financial funding for SMEs, Odoo has been selected as the technology partner that would bring affordable software to Aramco’s customers in line with the Taleed programme.

Full suite

Integrated software Odoo, which offers a full suite of business applications including CRM, accounting, inventory, and other software for more efficient work, will provide digital transformation services and support small and large companies’ growth.

Using Odoo will allow businesses to move from time and cost-consuming operations to more efficient ones. The workflows will become precisely set while communication channels get unified and clear.

Additionally, using one platform instead of individual applications from different software providers will allow organisations to simplify their data collection, generate accurate reporting, and produce targeted decisions. The solutions that Odoo offers to SMEs will allow them to increase revenue, cut costs, innovate and enhance their business as a whole.

“We will leverage our mutual strength and further accelerate the digital transformation of small and medium businesses in Saudi Arabia. Digital transformation is more important than ever and Odoo with its fully integrated and intuitive software is a perfect choice for every business that wants to benefit from it in the most effortless way possible,” said Pavitra Singh, Managing Director of Odoo Middle East DMCC.

