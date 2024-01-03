Riyadh – Naseej for Technology Company signed a 24-month contract worth SAR 25.92 million, including the value-added tax (VAT), with the Ministry of Culture.

The company penned the deal on 19 November 2023 after it was awarded the project on 4 October this year, according to a bourse disclosure.

Under the contract, Naseej for Technology will support and preserve archaeological collectibles belonging to the ministry by inventorying, evaluating, treating, restoring, and installing tools.

The listed firm will also prepare and equip facilities to store the collectibles and install devices to ensure their continued safety within these facilities.

The company stated that this contract is expected to have a positive impact on its financial performance in 2024 and 2025.

In August 2023, Naseej for Technology signed a SAR 41.54 million agreement with Technical and Vocational Training Corporation.

