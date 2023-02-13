DUBAI - Dubai Electricity and Water Authority's digital subsidiary Moro Hub has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Intelligent Security Systems (ISS), a global provider of video management and analytics software solutions.

The partnership will enable both parties to collaborate on delivering cutting-edge digital video surveillance solutions to government entities and private companies of various sizes in the region.

The agreement was signed between Arif Al Malik, Chief Digital Products Officer of Moro Hub, and Aluisio Figueiredo, CEO of Intelligent Security Systems.

“This partnership will further elevate and improve critical operational efficiency and safety of the enterprises in the region, it will also help them get closer to achieving their digital transformation goals,” said Al Malik.

As part of the agreement, Moro Hub will provide its clients an end-to-end video management solution focusing on video management systems and more. In addition, it will also deliver the ANPR, Facial Recognition and Under Vehicle Surveillance Scanner (UVSS) which will offer government and enterprise clients the ability to accurately capture vehicle plate number information in all kinds of weather including fog and rain.

“Our association with Moro Hub will enable us to tap new customers and witness impressive growth, while at the same time propel our market share to the next level,” said Aluisio Figueiredo.