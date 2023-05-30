Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) signed a collaboration with Red Hat, the world’s leading provider of enterprise open source solutions, to provide Red Hat Enterprise Linux, Red Hat OpenShift and Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform services on Moro Cloud.

Moro Hub has become a Red Hat Certified Cloud and Service Provider as part of the engagement.

Moro Hub customers can now utilise Red Hat Enterprise Linux, Red Hat OpenShift and Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform services on Moro Cloud infrastructure to create an enterprise offering with enhanced security capabilities for regional customers. Red Hat solutions will be hosted at Moro Hub’s carbon-neutral data centres, one of which was recently certified as the world’s largest solar-powered green data centre by Guinness World Records, as part of Moro Hub’s commitment to accelerate the sustainability journey in the UAE.

“Moro Hub has been steadfast in its commitment to bring flexibility and reliability to private and public enterprises in the region. Our collaboration with Red Hat will not only help businesses modernise applications but also enable them to work smarter and faster with a comprehensive set of services. We are confident that Red Hat solutions will deliver a more consistent experience for organisations, facilitating convenience and efficiency for their operations,” said Mohammad Bin Sulaiman, CEO of Moro Hub.

With Red Hat Enterprise Linux offered on Moro Cloud, Moro Hub can support a range of hardware architecture and offer businesses a more consistent and stable administrative experience, help mitigate risk, automate security capabilities, and maintain compliance.

Red Hat OpenShift, the leading hybrid cloud application platform powered by Kubernetes, brings together tested and trusted services to reduce the friction of developing, modernising, deploying, running, and managing applications. This will enable Moro Hub to deliver a more consistent and seamless digital experience for its clients.

Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform provides an enterprise framework for building and operating IT automation at scale across multiple cloud platforms. This will enable Moro Hub and its customers to create, share, and manage automation — from development and operations to security and network teams.

“Red Hat delivers open-source enterprise solutions that make it easier for enterprises to work across platforms and environments. By operating hybrid cloud platforms with greater trust and reliability, we continue to be a catalyst for innovation in open-source communities, helping clients build flexible, powerful IT infrastructure solutions. Our association with Moro Hub will further enable customers to achieve digital transformation in the region,” said Adrian Pickering, General Manager MENA region at Red Hat.