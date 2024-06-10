Riyadh – Al Moammar Information Systems Company (MIS) penned a joint agreement with Microsoft Arabia Limited and Saudi Data Center Fund 1 on 6 June, according to a bourse filing.

The joint deal aims to provide colocation and data centre services with an approximate value exceeding 50% of the company’s 2023 annual revenue.

The contract holds a tenor of 10 years with two optional extension terms of five years, each. It will reflect positively on MIS’ financial results starting from the first half (H1) of 2026.

Last April, MIS announced a dividend distribution policy for the years 2024, 2025, and 2026.

