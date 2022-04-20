UAE - Microsoft has launched four additional digital services in the UAE’s Azure regions to evolve the digital transformation programmes.

Microsoft’s customers will be able to have access to almost all of Azure’s tools; Azure Purview, Azure Arc enabled servers, Azure Communication Services, and Azure Machine Learning, according to a press release on Tuesday.

Necip Ozyucel, Director of Azure business group, Microsoft UAE, said: “When we launched Microsoft Cloud Regions in 2019, we saw an immediate acceleration in digital transformation across the region.”

Ozyucel added: “Now that journey continues with the launch of Azure Purview, Azure Arc enabled servers, Azure Communication Services, and Azure Machine Learning in our Azure UAE Regions.”

In 2019, Microsoft had launched two cloud regions; Microsoft Azure and Microsoft Office 365 in the UAE.

