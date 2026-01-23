Microsoft's suite ‍of productivity software was down ​for thousands of users on Thursday, according ⁠to outage tracking website Downdetector.com. There were nearly ⁠3,960 incidents ‌of users reporting issues with Microsoft 365 as of 6:03 ⁠p.m. ET, down from over 15,880 reports earlier, according to Downdetector.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status ⁠reports from a number ​of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The ‍actual number of affected users may ​differ from what's shown on Downdetector because these reports are user-submitted. Microsoft 365 was rebalancing traffic across all affected infrastructure, while the remediation efforts continued, it said on its status page on X. It was investigating a potential issue impacting multiple services, ⁠having identified a portion ‌of service infrastructure in North America that is not processing traffic ‌as ⁠expected.

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Mexico City; ⁠Editing by Alan Barona)