Microsoft's suite of productivity software was down for thousands of users on Thursday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com. There were nearly 3,960 incidents of users reporting issues with Microsoft 365 as of 6:03 p.m. ET, down from over 15,880 reports earlier, according to Downdetector.
Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The actual number of affected users may differ from what's shown on Downdetector because these reports are user-submitted. Microsoft 365 was rebalancing traffic across all affected infrastructure, while the remediation efforts continued, it said on its status page on X. It was investigating a potential issue impacting multiple services, having identified a portion of service infrastructure in North America that is not processing traffic as expected.
