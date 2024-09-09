KPMG in Bahrain has announced an expanded alliance with ServiceNow, the AI platform for business transformation, aimed at transforming business operations across Bahrain and the wider region.

As a new region for the KPMG and ServiceNow Global alliance, the companies will leverage KPMG professionals’ industry expertise and market knowledge along with ServiceNow’s advanced technology platform to help organisations in Bahrain streamline their processes, enhance efficiency, and unlock new opportunities for growth, said a statement.

As businesses face increasing demands for agile service delivery, enhanced employee experiences, and improved operational transparency, the KPMG and ServiceNow alliance helps deliver cutting-edge digital solutions to meet these challenges head-on. Through this collaboration, KPMG in Bahrain will offer clients a comprehensive suite of digital tools designed to modernise workflows, optimise costs, and enable the flexibility needed to thrive in today’s rapidly evolving business environment.

Jamal Fakhro, Managing Partner of KPMG in Bahrain, said: "We are thrilled to collaborate with ServiceNow, a global leader in digital transformation. This alliance reinforces our commitment to expand our capabilities to support clients in their digital journeys in the Kingdom of Bahrain. Together with ServiceNow, we are committed to delivering innovative digital solutions that drive meaningful impact and sustainable growth for businesses and leaders across the region."

Manav Prakash, Partner, Advisory Services, KPMG in Bahrain, added: "This alliance enables us to bring leading digital solutions to our clients, helping them navigate the complexities of the digital age with confidence. By integrating ServiceNow's advanced technology with KPMG professionals’ advisory expertise, we are uniquely positioned to help businesses enhance their operational efficiency, improve employee experiences, and ultimately achieve their strategic objectives. This alliance augments our service offerings in relation to Technology and Digital transformation."

Jeyapriya Partiban, Partner, Head of Advisory Services at KPMG in Bahrain, emphasised the benefits of the alliance, stating: "Our clients are increasingly seeking ways to automate and optimize their business processes. Our collaboration with ServiceNow expands our service offerings in terms of tailored solutions that not only meet clients’ current needs but also prepare them for future challenges. This alliance underscores our commitment to helping businesses in the Kingdom of Bahrain achieve digital excellence."

Andrew Keeling, Global Alliance Director, ServiceNow, KPMG International, highlighted the significance of the expanded alliance: "We are excited to extend our global KPMG and ServiceNow alliance to the Kingdom of Bahrain and the broader Middle East, a region with tremendous potential for digital transformation. Together, we help empower organizations to unlock new levels of productivity, efficiency, and innovation. Our combined efforts will provide businesses in Bahrain with access to best-in-class digital tools and strategies needed to succeed in today's competitive landscape."

The alliance between KPMG in Bahrain and ServiceNow will focus on several key areas, including Finance, Supply Chain & Procurement, HR and People processes, and Enterprise Risk Management (ERM). By integrating AI, low-code capabilities, and intelligent automation into these functions, the alliance aims to streamline complex processes, enhance decision-making, and deliver greater strategic value to clients.

Karine Picard, GVP COO, ServiceNow EMEA expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, saying: "We are delighted to work with KPMG in Bahrain to bring our digital workflow solutions to the region. This alliance will enable us to extend our reach and deliver impactful digital transformation services that help businesses achieve greater agility and resilience in an ever-changing market. As organizations worldwide continue to embrace digital transformation, the need for reliable, scalable, and secure digital infrastructure has never been more critical. Our alliance with KPMG in Bahrain will provide businesses with the tools they need to thrive in the digital era, ensuring they can adapt to changing market dynamics and capitalize on new opportunities."

By combining KPMG professionals' consulting expertise with ServiceNow's AI powerful platform, this alliance aims to empower business leaders to reimagine their operations, helping to drive long-term success and sustainable growth, it said.

