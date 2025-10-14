Khazna Data Centres’ total operational capacity in the UAE has reached around 650 megawatts (MW), covering both operational and under-construction facilities, Abdulmajeed Harmoodi, Chief Technology Officer of the company, said.

Harmoodi stated that the company currently manages strategic data centres in Dubai and Abu Dhabi with a combined capacity of about 250MW, while projects under construction are set to add a further 400MW.

He noted that these investments form part of the UAE’s advanced digital infrastructure, supporting AI-driven applications and the country’s growing digital economy.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of GITEX Global 2025 in Dubai, Harmoodi said Khazna is building the next generation of digital infrastructure to power the UAE’s AI future. He added that the company aims to help position the nation as a global leader in AI by creating a secure, integrated digital ecosystem that fosters innovation and technological advancement.

He emphasised that Khazna’s facilities are managed according to the highest international standards of security and governance to ensure operational continuity and service reliability.

Regarding international expansion, Harmoodi noted that Khazna has commenced a project in Saudi Arabia and is working on design projects in France and Italy. The company is also studying potential expansion into Greece and Cyprus, in addition to exploring markets in Southeast Asia, including Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, and India.