Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi – KEZAD Group, the largest operator of integrated and purpose-built economic zones in the region, and Siemens, one of the leading technology companies in the world focused on industry, infrastructure, transport, and healthcare today announced the signing of a framework agreement to explore opportunities, provide assessments and optimisation insights to KEZAD’s industrial clients.

Under the agreement, Siemens will conduct Industry 4.0 and Technology Transformation Index assessments for KEZAD Clients, and provide actionable insights to enhance their digital and sustainable manufacturing readiness.

Siemens will also host industry-specific workshops in collaboration with manufacturers in KEZAD to address sector-specific challenges and innovations, to drive targeted engagement and knowledge-sharing among industry peers.

The agreement is also about the establishment of standardised virtual factory tours to showcase leading manufacturers in KEZAD. To be designed to highlight each facility’s strengths and innovations, and targeted coverage across KEZAD Group and Siemens’ channels, these tours are aimed at increasing visibility, engage a broader audience, and position KEZAD as a benchmark for industrial innovation in the region.

Abdullah al Hameli, CEO Economic Cities & Free Zones, AD Ports Group, said: “At KEZAD Group, we are committed to driving innovation and supporting our clients in their journey towards digital transformation and sustainability.

“Our partnership with Siemens marks a significant step in leveraging cutting-edge technologies and industry expertise to enhance the competitiveness of our manufacturing ecosystem. Through initiatives such as Industry 4.0 assessments, tailored workshops, and virtual factory tours, we aim to position KEZAD as a regional leader in industrial innovation and collaboration. Together, we are shaping the future of manufacturing in Abu Dhabi and beyond.”

Dr. Oliver Elbracht, Head of Siemens Advanta Middle East, said: “At Siemens, we are thrilled to partner with KEZAD Group to advance Abu Dhabi's vision on the future of manufacturing. This collaboration underscores our commitment to provide transformative solutions that drive innovation, sustainability, and global competitiveness.

“Industrial Technology Transformation Index assessments will help KEZAD’s manufacturing ecosystem evaluate their technological readiness and chart a path for growth. Our Green Lean Digital Factory roadmaps will provide a clear framework to enhance energy efficiency and digitalisation. Together, we are not only enhancing operational excellence but also setting new benchmarks for industrial innovation and environmental responsibility.”

Under the agreement, Siemens will also arrange a virtual tour of their advanced Lighthouse Factory in Amberg to offer KEZAD Group’s stakeholders insights into cutting-edge manufacturing practices, inspiring operational excellence within its zones.