Doha, Qatar: Qatar’s computing market is poised for optimistic growth in the current year with the implementation of rapid investments. An official told The Peninsula that vital objectives lie in integrating energy and computing infrastructure.

By establishing digitalisation strategies, Qatar can enable advanced technologies to thrive swiftly, said Mohamed El Masri, Founder, and CEO at PermianChain Technologies Inc.

“The modular, mobile, and remote nature of distributed energy and compute infrastructure allows adaptability to evolving technological conditions, ensuring the adoption of the most efficient solutions,” he said.

This approach bolsters energy transition efforts, allowing for the capture and utilization of wasted energy resources in the country.

El Masri lauded that such initiatives significantly benefit marginal communities, reduce energy poverty, and unlock substantial wealth potential globally. He said, “From an investment perspective, this sector offers unprecedented returns and yields, making it an attractive alternative investment opportunity with a favorable risk-reward ratio.”

The official recently launched the Digital Energy Infrastructure Fund to invest in the digital energy industry, with a focus on compute infrastructure and other verticals that contribute to the energy transition and the sustainable growth of the digital economy. Its principal objective is to generate long-term capital appreciation for investors through a private equity methodology.

The fund targets investments in energy and data center verticals, including AI, cloud computing, digital asset mining, carbon capture utilization, and renewable power generation. “To date, we have identified investment opportunities exceeding 500 MW of capacity and have partnered with reputable companies worldwide,” El Masry said.

The Executive said that these projects span regions such as the Middle East, Africa, and North America.

He remarked, “The strategy aligns with our global approach, focusing on investments in energy and computing infrastructure that support the digital economy.”

“We aim to position the region as a leader in distributed energy and computing solutions,” El Masry added.

As per the recent market data from the Statista analytical platform, the revenue of the computing sector in Qatar is projected to hit $72.67m (265.14m) this year and indicates a compound annual growth rate of 3.35 percent, eventuating in a market volume of $259m (QR944.97m) by 2029.

On the other hand, revenue in the Network Infrastructure market is projected to amount to $131m (QR477.35m) in 2025, states Statista, indicating that the Service Provider Network Infrastructure dominates the market with a projected market volume of $94.45m QR344.16m) in 2025.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

