Honor has unveiled an ambitious new corporate strategy that will see the company transform from a smartphone maker into a global AI device ecosystem company. The Honor Alpha Plan, announced ahead of MWC 2025 in Barcelona, outlines a three-step roadmap for converging AI-powered services across devices and ecosystems. At the core of this transformation is a $10bn investment over the next five years, focused on developing an intelligent phone that will "revolutionise human-to-device interaction" and creating a comprehensive AI ecosystem that spans smartphones, PCs, tablets, and wearables.

"It is clear that the AI revolution will reshape the paradigm of the device industry – completely transforming our productivity, our society, and even our culture more than ever before," said James Li, CEO of Honor.

"I am calling on all of us to unite together to address the challenges – as well as the many opportunities – of AI technology."

The Honor Alpha Plan is made up of three progressive steps:



- Intelligent phone development: Honor will work with partners to develop a new paradigm for AI devices in the agentic AI era, focusing on embedding human-centric AI that maximizes human potential.

- AI ecosystem expansion: The company will open industry boundaries to co-create a new paradigm for the AI ecosystem in the physical AI era, connecting smartphones with PCs, tablets, wearables, and hearables.

- Human potential maximisation: In the AGI (Artificial General Intelligence) era, Honor aims to open human potential boundaries and co-create a new paradigm for civilization.

Leading AI technology innovations

During the announcement, Honor demonstrated several AI innovations that will be central to its ecosystem strategy:



- The world's first GUI-based personal mobile AI agent, demonstrated in collaboration with Google Cloud and Qualcomm Technologies

- AiMAGE, a new imaging technology powered by Honor's AI Kernel, supporting both on-device and cloud AI models

- The first all-ecosystem file-sharing technology, enabling ultra-fast transfers between iOS and Android devices

- AI Deepfake detection technology coming to flagship devices in international markets

According to the company, executing its Alpha Plan requires extensive industry collaboration. Representatives from Google Cloud, Qualcomm Technologies, CKH Group, Orange, Telefónica, and Vodafone joined the announcement to show support for co-developing the AI device ecosystem.

"Collaboration is the fabric that weaves together the open ecosystem for AI," said Matt Waldbusser, MD of global solutions and consumer AI at Google Cloud.

"We're thrilled to join hands with Honor and other industry partners to ride this disruptive wave."

New commitments to consumers

Additionally, Honor made significant commitments to customers and sustainability including seven years of Android OS and security updates for its Honor Magic series, starting in the EU market.

The tech maker is also accelerating its sustainability initiatives, targeting operational carbon neutrality by 2040 and supply chain carbon neutrality by 2050.

According to market analysts, Honor was the fifth largest AI-capable Android smartphone vendor globally in 2024, with the second-highest average selling price behind Samsung.

The Alpha Plan is expected to strengthen Honor's position in the AI-enabled device market throughout 2025 and beyond.

