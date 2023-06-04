Google announced that it will impose a 14% value-added tax (VAT) on its services in Egypt in compliance with the Egyptian laws starting July 1st, Cairo 24 reported, citing a letter by Google on June 2nd.

The multinational technology company has required the users of its services to submit their tax identification number (TIN) to track their tax obligations.

It is worth mentioning that the Egyptian Ministry of Finance started levying taxes on online services and platforms over the past two years.

