Doha: Khadoom is a new artificial intelligence (AI) powered personal assistant that provides on-demand task assistance for a wide range of requests through the region’s most popular communication platform, WhatsApp. Khadoom saw a significant evolution from its inception, making its start as a basic delivery service before introducing API integration and an AI model to become a full-service task assistant.

Khadoom uses OpenAI’s generative AI chatbot, ChatGPT, to process user requests with incredible speed and offers personalized assistance for any and all tasks. The AI-powered assistance functions the following way: customers send a description of tasks on WhatsApp that they need to be done through a text message or a voice note. These tasks can range from grocery shopping and parcel delivery to laundry pick-up and drop-off, and much more. This service is not tied to a specific store, but customers can request their tasks to be fulfilled from any establishment. The unique aspect of Khadoom is that no matter how specific or varied the customer’s lists of requests are, Khadoom can get it done.

After the customer places the order, Khadoom then greets customers and proceeds to ask follow-up questions in order to extract necessary details such as item type, location, delivery schedule, and so on. Because Khadoom has no exclusive retail partnerships, customers can request from their vendor of choice. Khadoom offers unrestricted delivery across Qatar with an open delivery zone. No place is too remote for Khadoom as long as the location is reachable using regular navigation systems.

Once the order is placed, Khadoom sends a live tracking link so customers can observe where their driver is at all times. The tracking service provides the name and license plate number of the assigned rider to maintain safety and transparency. If customers need to interact directly with the rider, they can do so through Khadoom’s ‘Connect to Rider’ feature. This allows customers to send messages that are then shared with the rider. The customer stays in conversation with Khadoom up until the completion of their requests.

Khadoom’s capabilities extend far beyond basic task fulfillment. It can search for the best pricing on a wide range of services, ensuring customers receive optimal value. Users can also order food from restaurants that are not listed on conventional delivery platforms, opening up a world of dining possibilities. Furthermore, Khadoom provides multilingual support, helping users receive services in the language they understand best. It also bridges the communication gap between riders and customers as Khadoom instinctively translates messages from riders to share them with users in their preferred language. To add to an already impressive list of features, Khadoom stores memories of past purchases and common locations that can easily be requested again by the customer. However, customers can request to delete their information at any moment from the platform. Khadoom does not maintain any database of customer data once it is removed, providing its users with peace of mind.

In today’s fast-paced world, Khadoom redefines convenience by putting customers at the heart of its services. It connects customers with local vendors such as tailors, cleaners, car wash services, etc. bridging the gap between users and small businesses that may not have a digital presence and delivery capabilities. With its AI-powered technology and seamless integration into WhatsApp, Khadoom ensures every interaction is reliable, intuitive, and tailored to individual needs. Whether it’s a simple grocery run or a more complex request, Khadoom’s personalized approach guarantees that no task is too challenging. Its commitment to transparency, multilingual support, and respect for customer privacy underscores its dedication to creating a service that feels effortless yet thoughtful. With Khadoom, customers experience the true essence of convenience—tasks completed with care, efficiency, and a personal touch, all from the comfort of a conversation.

