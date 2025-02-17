Doha, Qatar: Generative AI offers transformative pathway for innovation in Qatar. By establishing strong ethical frameworks, investing in training, and implementing robust AI governance, Qatar’s companies can harness its potential while aligning with the nation’s ambitious vision for the future, noted Ahmed Ben Abdallah Partner, Advisory Head of Digital and Innovation KPMG in Qatar in the 2024 Qatar CEO Outlook.

Technology—particularly generative AI—is seen as both a disruptor and a competitive advantage, with leaders focusing on ethical implementation, workforce readiness, and cybersecurity resilience to unlock its full potential.Despite talent-related challenges, Qatar’s business leaders view workforce transformation as a strategic opportunity.

By embracing innovation, upskilling employees, and fostering adaptability, they are positioning their organizations for sustained growth.

Qatar’s CEOs are steering their organisations through a period of profound transformation, demonstrating confidence in the country’s economic resilience while addressing emerging challenges with strategic foresight.

Economic uncertainty, geopolitical complexities, and rapid technological advancements are reshaping the business landscape, prompting leaders to adopt agile and forward-thinking approaches.

As the pace of change accelerates, the ability to integrate new technologies, build resilient business models, and drive sustainable progress will define the next era of success.

Generative AI is both an opportunity and a challenge for Qatari CEOs. While 48 percent see it as a top priority (24 percent strongly agreeing), 40 percent remain hesitant due to competing priorities. Ethical challenges (60 percent), technical skills (56 percent), and regulatory gaps (36 percent) are the top barriers to implementation, while concerns like misinformation (20 percent) and environmental sustainability (12 percent) are less pressing.

Despite this, 64 percent anticipate returns on generative AI investments within three to five years, and 80 percent believe it will serve as both a disruptor and a competitive advantage, Ahmed said.

However, only 32 percent of CEOs feel confident in their organisation’s data readiness, and just 28 percent believe their workforce is equipped to maximize the technology’s potential. On the workforce front, 80 percent foresee no drastic job cuts but expect significant upskilling and resource redeployment, with 20 percent predicting job creation. In cybersecurity, Qatari CEOs are proactive but cautious.

About 64 percent of CEOs feel well-prepared for cyber-attacks, though 16% acknowledge vulnerabilities. While 68 percent report increased investments to safeguard operations, only 40 percent feel confident in adapting cybersecurity to AI advancements. Notably, 60 percent emphasize the need for a cybersecurity-focused culture, reflecting a proactive yet measured approach to integrating generative AI and technology in Qatar, Ahmed added.

By leveraging AI-driven learning, fostering cross-generational mentorship, and prioritising upskilling, Qatar’s companies can build a future-ready workforce that drives long-term, sustainable development in alignment with the nation’s vision

