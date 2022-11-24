Cairo - Leading restaurant management solution in MENA Foodics and Paymob signed a partnership agreement in cooperation with Banque Misr, as the acquiring bank, to empower the food and beverage (F&B) sector in Egypt to thrive in the digital economy.

The partnership will integrate Foodics’ restaurant management system (RMS) with Paymob’s point of sale (POS) devices, creating a seamless end-to-end solution for restaurant operators and their customers. This is the first-of-its-kind backend wireless API integration for Egypt’s F&B sector, according to a recent press release.

Belal Zahran, Country Manager, Egypt, at Foodics, commented: “By bringing Foodics and Paymob together, two regional technology powerhouses, this will serve to modernise the F&B sector in Egypt and advance the shift to cashless payments, fueling both growth and digital transformation.”

A key feature of the integration with Foodics is Paymob‘s real-time payments dashboard that gives restaurant operators visibility over their financial data.

“Our partnership with Foodics creates an innovative ecosystem that serves to drive growth of the F&B market in Egypt. By integrating our products into one bundled solution, we play a central role in empowering restaurant operators across the country to increase efficiency and accelerate their adoption of digital payments acceptance while ultimately growing their sales volumes,” said Gillan Shaaban, CCO of Paymob.

Paymob is the most comprehensive payments infrastructure in MENAP offering over 40 online and in-store digital payment acceptance methods. In Egypt, Paymob holds 87% market share of mobile wallet processed volumes and enables 18 million users on its infrastructure railways.

