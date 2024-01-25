Etisalat by e& has announced two new fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) plans – 5G and 10G – that are set to significantly enhance the connectivity experience for consumers with ultra-fast fibre internet.

Khaled El Khouly Chief Consumer Officer, etisalat by e&, said: “The new fibre internet plans 5G and 10G reflect our commitment to customers, providing an opportunity to better cater to their needs and giving them the best digital experience with the highest possible connection speeds.”

With the launch of 5 and 10 Gigabit per second speeds, etisalat by e& maintains its position as an innovator and disruptor in communications technology in the region, as it becomes the first provider to introduce speeds exceeding 1 Gigabit per second in the UAE.

Most powerful performance network plans

The eLife 5Gbps plan, priced at AED1,799 per month ($490) excl. VAT on a 24-month plan, offers download speeds of 5 Gigabits per second, and the new eLife 10G plan, priced at AED2,699 per month, excl. VAT on a 24-month plan, connects customers to the network at 10 Gigabits per second.

Both plans come with unlimited calls to local and national fixed lines, Full Home Wi-Fi, to blanket customers’ homes with strong Wi-Fi and is also packed with over 300 TV channels, including free-to-air channels, 4K channels, premium TV like OSN CricLife, GolfLife, Starzplay Sports, Abu Dhabi Sports Premium Channels and more.

“With the launch of ground-breaking 5Gbps and 10Gbps speeds, we're pushing the boundaries of what's possible. This latest innovation reflects our commitment to cutting-edge connectivity, using a brand new XGS fibre network, we believe it will set new benchmarks in the industry. We invite everyone interested in unlocking the power 10Gbps fibre Internet speed to experience for themselves how these speeds represent the future of connectivity," said El Khouly.

