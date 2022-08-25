UAE - Etisalat UAE, branded as etisalat by e&, has announced the integration of the UAE PASS login on the ‘My Etisalat UAE’ app and portal (etisalat.ae), enabling subscribers to log in with their secure national digital identity details.

UAE PASS is the first secure national digital identity for citizens and residents, allowing users to access many online services across various sectors, sign and authenticate documents, perform transactions digitally and request a digital version of their official documents.

In partnership with etisalat by e&, all customers with a verified UAE PASS account can use the UAE PASS authentication to access accounts registered against their Emirates ID with this new login feature. This bolsters security and combats fraud for users, making it convenient and popular among subscribers. Additionally, etisalat by e& has made it possible for subscribers to register for the UAE PASS on its app and website without the need to go to any physical outlet.

etisalat by e&’s continuous efforts to digitise customer journeys now offer a ‘zero-touch’ experience with a focus on enhancing digital channels such as apps, websites and social media, optimising contact centre performance with the introduction of virtual agents, and revamping and digitising its stores. This integration of the national identity across the digital channels is in line with etisalat by e&’s main objective to combine the optimum mix of physical and digital channels and offer a truly omnichannel and digital-first experience.

A superior and differentiating customer experience is a foundational block in etisalat by e&’s transformation into a digital telco. The company is harnessing the power of analytics and AI to offer personalised experiences across all digital and physical channels.

The digital experience of customers is enhanced through the ‘My Etisalat UAE’ app as they can fully view and make all their required transactions on the app, such as access and payment of bills, account management , plan changes, and contract – all these are now accessible via an easy log in with UAE PASS. Other features include buying devices, subscribing to new services or troubleshooting technical issues are also available using the self-care support modules on the app.

To further enhance customer experience, both the app and website interfaces are undergoing a full revamp along with additional features. Currently, there are more than 4 million customers who are actively using the ‘My Etisalat UAE’ App on a regular basis.

