Riyadh – Ericsson and Etihad Etisalat Company (Mobily) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at the LEAP 2025 event to explore intent-driven autonomous networks.

The two companies will review the development of advanced network capabilities in order to provide speed, scalability, and capacity with close to zero-touch, according to a press release.

The deal aims to enhance operational efficiency, boost service quality, and improve user experiences.

Ericsson and Mobily will leverage cutting-edge technologies, including intent management functions, AI-powered cognitive loops, intelligent automation platforms, and orchestration solutions.

Alaa Nawar, Vice President of Network Implementation at Mobily, commented: "Together, we will contribute to the creation of a robust, agile, and resilient network ecosystem in Saudi Arabia that meets the evolving demands of today's digital world.”

Håkan Cervell, Vice President and Head of Ericsson Saudi Arabia, highlighted: “An autonomous network has the ability to change requirements dynamically without human involvement.”

On the first day of the event, Mobily inked a cooperation agreement with Vodafone Business IoT to provide high-quality Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity services across the Kingdom.

At LEAP 2025, Ericsson showcased a 5G-enabled robotic dog under the name Rocky, demonstrating how private 5G networks can support advanced robotics to optimise industrial processes.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

