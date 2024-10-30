UAE - Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi – Kezad Group and Emtelle have announced the opening of Emtelle’s new $50 million global innovation and manufacturing facility in Kezad Area A (Kezad Al Ma’mourah).

The state-of-the-art 48,000 sq m facility marks a significant milestone in Emtelle’s expansion within the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) region, further strengthening the company’s commitment to providing high-performance telecom infrastructure solutions to the global market.

Located strategically in Kezad, the facility is a Build-to-Suit solution developed by Kezad specifically for Emtelle, which will enable the company to serve the increasing demand for high-speed internet and telecom infrastructure in the region and around the world.

Passive telecommunication network solutions

This advanced hub will produce a full range of passive telecommunication network solutions, including microduct tube bundles and award-winning pre-connectorised fibre solutions, ensuring faster delivery, increased production capacity, and streamlined service to customers across the Mena region.

The facility will also play a pivotal role in supporting the UAE’s growing telecom infrastructure needs as the country continues its ambitious digital transformation. This investment aligns with Emtelle’s vision to lead the way in providing innovative and sustainable telecom solutions that are critical to the development of smart cities and connected communities.

Designed with scalability and sustainability at its core, the facility will utilise energy-efficient technologies and resource management systems to ensure minimal environmental impact. Emtelle is also focused on fostering local talent, with the new establishment expected to generate numerous employment opportunities for skilled workers in Abu Dhabi.

Abdullah Al Hameli, CEO, Economic Cities & Free Zones, AD Ports Group said: “Emtelle’s new facility is a welcome addition to our thriving ecosystems for advanced manufacturing. It reinforces Kezad’s growing appeal as an international hub for business, and puts Abu Dhabi on the global industrial development map. It also highlights industry 4.0 initiatives in Kezad, transforming manufacturing for enhanced productivity and efficiency.

Meeting market demands

“High-speed and efficient telecom infrastructure solutions are vital to address the evolving needs of a digitally connected world. With the increased demand for faster, more reliable and scalable services, Emtelle’s new plant in Kezad will meet market demands effectively. We wish Emtelle continued success and remain committed to supporting their growth.”

Tony Rodgers, CEO of Emtelle Group, said: “This new facility in Abu Dhabi is a key part of our long-term strategy to increase capacity and efficiency in one of our fastest-growing markets. By manufacturing at the Kezad Hub, we are not only reducing lead times but also reinforcing our commitment to meeting the demands of our regional customers. Kezad’s strategic location and excellent logistics infrastructure have been instrumental in making this possible.”

With the new hub now operational, Emtelle is well-positioned to deliver its world-class fibre-optic and microduct solutions across the Mena region, helping to drive forward the region’s telecommunications capabilities.

