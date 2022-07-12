Cairo - Egypt will allocate EGP 6.025 billion in the budget for the fiscal year 2022-2023 to implement digital transformation and cybersecurity projects, Egyptian Minister of Finance, Mohamed Maait, announced.

Maait remarked that the country will invest EGP 5.4 billion in launching digital transformation projects and developing digital skills, according to a statement on Monday.

Meanwhile, EGP 625 million will be allocated for cybersecurity projects.

The Minister of Finance added that preparing skilled and trained human cadres that can employ modern technology to develop work systems and facilitate services is necessary for achieving digital transformation.

