Egypt - Summit Technical Solutions, the Egyptian company specialized in the field of integrated solutions, announced Sunday that it will change its brand that lasted for nearly 20 years.

The change of the new brand is a step among many in the company’s ambitious strategy in the Egyptian market and abroad in its endeavor towards more success.

The company’s trademark is an integral part of the communication identity, and reflection of its mental image in the minds of its customers. Summit seeks to maintain the successes it has achieved over these years thanks to its previous identity, with a new beginning awaiting it after revealing its new identity.

The new logo is an integrated network of interactive units. They symbolize a variety of solutions and services that Summit provides to its customers. The real value of these units lies in the integrated efforts towards a common goal, which is represented in the large shape that they all form together, and the individual squares and the cube directed towards the top – a reflection of the company’s future growth.

The choice of the color red symbolizes the energy and vitality of the company, and the symbol reflects the letter S, referring to the company’s name.

Commenting on this rebranding, Magda El Sabaa, President of Summit Technology Solutions, expressed her happiness. She said that the decision to change the brand was thought through. It emerged from the company’s future vision and within the framework of the transformation into a group specialized in the field of technology investment and adopting innovative technological solutions.

El Sabaa added that the company, which was launched in the late 80s of the last century under the name Orascom Technology Systems, then developed through a successful alliance with the Japanese company Sumitomo in 2003. “As a result of which, we changed the company to Summit Technology Solutions. Over the past 20 years, the company underwent great challenges, and came up with new and innovative solutions, a large national project portfolio, and a strategic customer base,” she explained.

El Sabaa added that her company achieved significant revenues and growth, and since a new phase of growth and regional expansion is about to start, having a new logo and identity became necessary to reflect the changes of the new phase. “The new logo embodies our shared vision, values and aspirations,” she continued.

