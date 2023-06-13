A report issued by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology showed an increase in the total number of Internet users in Egypt by about 600,000. The number of Internet users reached 83.74 million last March, up from 83.1 million last February.

The number of fixed internet users increased by 0.76% to 11.32 million in March, compared to 11.24 million users in February.

The report also showed an increase in the number of mobile Internet users by 0.56% during March to 69.9 million, compared to 69.4 million users last February.

The report showed a decline in the number of Internet users via USB modems by 0.74% from 2.54 million users in February to 2.52 million in March.

On the other hand, the report showed a growth in the number of mobile phone users by 2% to 102.7 million last March, compared to 100.5 million subscribers last February.

The report of the Ministry of Communications revealed that the number of fixed-line subscribers decreased by 5.5% to 11.68 million in March, compared to 12.36 million subscribers last February.

