Egypt - Aydi has announced that it successfully raised $7.5m in a pre-seed funding round to launch ORTH, the world’s first AI-powered agricultural engineer — marking a groundbreaking step toward bringing agriculture into the era of artificial intelligence and advancing the future of smart farming.

The funding round brought together several leading regional and international investors, including Daltex Corporation, alongside COTU Ventures, Nuwa Capital, Magrabi Agriculture, and Foundation Ventures. All partners expressed strong confidence in the project’s vision and its potential to drive sustainable agricultural development worldwide.

The launch of ORTH comes at a critical time when farmers globally are grappling with rising production costs, unpredictable climate conditions, and limited access to professional agronomists.

This cutting-edge AI platform seeks to address these challenges by providing advanced digital tools that enable farmers to make precise and timely decisions on irrigation, fertilisation, and pest control through powerful machine-learning algorithms.

The project also supports international efforts to increase global food production by 70% by 2050, in line with population growth and food security targets.

Daltex Group affirmed that its participation in this pioneering initiative aligns with its long-term strategy to accelerate the digital transformation of the agricultural sector in Egypt and globally. The company stated that its investment in ORTH reflects its commitment to adopting innovative technologies that enhance farming efficiency and minimise resource waste—particularly water and fertilisers—thereby promoting sustainable agricultural development.

The official global launch of ORTH took place at the Fruit Attraction Exhibition in Madrid, Spain, where the project received highly positive feedback from visitors and agricultural experts worldwide.

Farmers from California, Romania, and Uruguay were among the first to test the system, praising its analytical capabilities and user-friendly interface, describing it as a genuine glimpse into the future of modern agriculture.

According to Aydi, the strong financial backing from investors will enable the company to scale ORTH’s reach globally, connecting farmers across continents.

ORTH is set to redefine how farmers interact with technology, paving the way for a new generation of AI-driven agriculture that ensures greater efficiency, sustainability, and productivity for the global farming community.

