The Consumer Protection Agency (CPA) has signed a cooperation protocol with the National Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (NTRA) to boost cooperation mechanisms for the protection of the rights of telecommunications users, as per a statement.

The protocol also covers the activation of joint coordination and collaboration frameworks between both sides in this field, in addition to exchanging expertise in the areas of common interest.

Under the agreement, both sides will launch a digital platform for complaints related to telecommunications services.

