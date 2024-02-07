Egypt - Connect, a leading company in digital transformation solutions, has signed a technical consulting contract with the Cotton Holding Company and its subsidiaries for their infrastructure projects.

This contract is part of the holding company’s strategy to develop the textile industry, increase its production outputs, enhance its operational efficiency, and modernize its operations.

The subsidiaries include Helwan Cotton & Textile, Egypt for Artificial Silk and Polyester Fibers, Dakahlia for Spinning & Weaving, and others.

Connect has a proven track record and a distinguished technical expertise in major IT consulting projects, both in the Egyptian market and in the Arab region. The company has facilitated technological transformation in various industrial fields by providing a wide range of specialized services, such as system analysis, network design, innovative solutions, specialized software, network device performance enhancement, infrastructure optimization, and cybersecurity defence systems. This success qualifies Connect to be a consultant for this national project with the Cotton Holding Company.

Connect’s technical office will translate the strategic digital transformation plans of the Cotton Holding Company, study the requirements of its projects, and provide optimal technical concepts. These concepts will be presented to infrastructure suppliers, and Connect will oversee the execution of these projects from start to finish, ensuring adherence to specified quality standards, including maintenance and operation.

Mohamed Mohab, CEO of Connect, expressed his optimism about this collaboration, stressing the company’s significant responsibility towards this major industrial institution. He highlighted the importance of digital transformation projects in improving the competitive capabilities of public sector companies, and effectively helping them achieve their strategic goals.

He also emphasized the company’s commitment to supporting Egypt’s industrial sector, advancing the digital transformation policy, training on its programs, improving performance, reducing costs, increasing production, and developing the skills of Egyptian workers to cope with the changing job market in all sectors. Mohab stated that Connect is proud to be a successful partner in multiple digital transformation journeys.

