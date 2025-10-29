E& today has reported a consolidated revenue of AED18.6 billion ($5.06 billion), growing 29.2 per cent year-over-year (YoY), while consolidated revenues for the first nine months of 2025 recorded AED53.5 billion ($14.57 billion), up 25.3 per cent YoY, reflecting the group’s resilient business model and its ability to build on record-breaking first-half results.

The group maintained its strong growth trajectory across its business verticals, with consolidated net profit in Q3 reaching AED3 billion ($816.88 million), while consolidated net profit for the first nine months of 2025 recorded AED11.8 billion, a 39.7 per cent YoY increase.

In Q3, EBITDA rose by 29.2 per cent YoY, reaching AED8.4 billion with a margin of 45.0 per cent. For the first nine months of 2025, EBITDA reached AED 23.8 billion, a growth of 22.3 per cent YoY, with a margin of 44.4 per cent.

e&’s total subscriber base reached 202.2 million in Q3 2025, representing a 14 per cent YoY growth. In the UAE, the number of subscribers reached 15.7 million, up 6.9 per cent YoY, driven by strong demand for advanced digital services and intelligent connectivity solutions.

During the third quarter, e& delivered strong performance across all verticals, reinforcing its position as a global technology group. The period saw strong operational execution, landmark partnerships, and several first-in-market achievements that further strengthened e&’s foundation for long-term value creation. Following the close of the quarter, e& extended this momentum into GITEX Global 2025, unveiling new milestones that demonstrate the depth and direction of e&’s AI, cloud, and connectivity strategy.

Hatem Dowidar, Group Chief Executive Officer of e&, said: “Our strong performance in the third quarter builds on the momentum of the first half, with consolidated revenue growth of 29.2 per cent YoY to AED18.6 billion during the quarter. This growth in revenues was carried through to our EBITDA, rising by 29.2 per cent YoY, reaching AED8.4 billion with a margin of 45 per cent, reflecting the pace and progress of our transformation journey into a global technology group with a strong impact, powering economies, empowering people, and advancing digital progress across the communities we serve.”

He added: “Across our verticals, we are delivering strong growth while investing in next-generation digital infrastructure, AI capabilities, and partnerships. This is the outcome of a deliberate strategy to build long-term advantages through talent, capabilities, and infrastructure that creates lasting value for our customers and shareholders. This quarter’s results also reinforced e&’s role as a national and regional growth engine, advancing the UAE’s digital leadership and expanding our global reach. From launching the region’s first 5.5G network to empowering new Emirati talent, we strengthened both our competitiveness and our contribution to the UAE’s knowledge-based economy. We also deepened regional connectivity and intelligent infrastructure by extending advanced sovereign cloud and AI capabilities and forging new cross-regional and international alliances and partnerships.”

Dowidar concluded: “Approaching its 50-year milestone, e& is building the next decade now—strengthening the UAE’s digital backbone and backing high-impact innovation with trusted, inclusive, locally anchored technologies—to deliver sustainable value well beyond our Golden Jubilee.” - TradeArabia News Service

