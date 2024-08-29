ABU DHABI - e& enterprise, the digital transformation arm of e&, today announced the successful completion of its US$60 million acquisition of GlassHouse, a leading Türkiye-based provider of managed cloud, business continuity and SAP Infrastructure services.

The acquisition, originally announced in June this year, strengthens e& enterprise’s capabilities in private cloud and managed services, bolstering its overall value proposition with the addition of SAP capabilities and vertical expertise within the banking and financial services sector – supported by GlassHouse’s deep understanding and specialist skills in this space.

It also marks a significant milestone in e& enterprise’s international growth strategy, following successful market entries into Saudi Arabia in 2019, Egypt in 2023, and now Türkiye, Qatar and South Africa.

This acquisition also expands e& group’s operational footprint to 34 markets.

Now part of the e& enterprise family, GlassHouse is well-positioned for growth with a strategic focus on augmenting e& enterprise’s SAP capabilities in both the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

As the new wholly-owned subsidiary of e& enterprise, GlassHouse will retain its brand identity and continue to operate independently.

Salvador Anglada, Chief Executive Officer, e& enterprise, said, "We are thrilled to welcome GlassHouse into the e& enterprise ecosystem as we continue to bolster our value proposition by reinforcing our capabilities, adding vertical expertise, and expanding into high-growth markets. This acquisition is another bold step in our journey to becoming a regional leader in end-to-end digital transformation.”

Alp Bağrıaçık, CEO, GlassHouse, said, “I am both proud and delighted to announce the successful integration of our company into the e& enterprise ecosystem. By harnessing e& enterprise's robust portfolio, we will provide our customers with cutting-edge security solutions and innovative strategies to accelerate their digital transformation journey.”

Founded in 2004, GlassHouse has established itself as a prominent player in the cloud services sector. It offers managed cloud, business continuity, on-premise backup, private sovereign cloud, and SAP Infrastructure services to over 2,000 enterprises in select geographies. The company boasts a robust presence in the financial services sector, serving nine of the top 10 banks in Türkiye.