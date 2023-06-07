E& enterprise, part of e&, has partnered with Maxbyte Technologies to deliver advanced solutions for Industry 4.0 in the MEA region, according to a press release.

The two entities inked the agreement during the second edition of the Make it Emirates Forum, which is organised by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT).

Meanwhile, the partnership will boost cooperation in the field of the Internet of Things (IoT) and digital transformation initiatives. It also aims to accelerate the adoption of Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) solutions and applications across the industrial sector.

The deal aligns with the UAE's 4IR strategy to create turnkey and ready-to-deploy solutions, enhance new capabilities, and quicken the deployment of autonomous solutions.

Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, said: “The country’s strategic position as a global trade centre, supported by its advanced infrastructure and unwavering commitment to sustainable economic growth, provides an enabling environment for growth and productivity.”

“By accelerating the adoption of Industry 4.0 solutions and applications, this partnership will contribute to increased productivity, create high-skilled jobs, and strengthen the Emirates’ position as a global hub for future industries,” Al Amiri noted.

Alberto Araque, CEO of e& enterprise IoT & AI, commented: "This collaboration will empower businesses in the region to harness the power of digital transformation, unlocking new levels of productivity and growth."

Ramshankar C S, CEO of Maxbyte, indicated: “Manufacturing businesses will benefit immensely from the cutting edge technology offered by enabling access to industry 4.0 technologies, creating sustainable prosperity and growth for the region.”

Last May, the ADX-listed company and Bespin Global formed a joint venture (JV) to secure public cloud-managed and professional services across the Middle East, Turkey, Africa, and Pakistan (METAP).

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, e&, formerly known as Etisalat Group, generated 10.20% lower net profits attributable to the owners at AED 2.18 billion, versus AED 2.43 billion in Q1-22.

