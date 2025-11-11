Dubai Municipality has launched the “Smart Municipality Eye” initiative, an advanced aerial monitoring system that uses unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) equipped with artificial intelligence to enhance environmental and urban sustainability.

The initiative enables real-time monitoring of Dubai’s 52 million square metres of green spaces, assessing vegetation health, detecting irrigation and pest issues, and predicting potential problems before they arise. By integrating AI-powered data analysis, the system supports predictive maintenance, ensuring the resilience and long-term sustainability of the city’s green infrastructure.

In support of the initiative, Dubai Municipality has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Eanan Al Samma for Remote-Controlled Aircraft Manufacturing. The agreement strengthens joint cooperation in developing and deploying innovative drone technologies and advanced AI solutions for municipal, field, and inspection operations, reinforcing Dubai’s long-term environmental and urban sustainability objectives.

The MoU was signed by Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director-General of Dubai Municipality, and Rashid Hamdan bin Khadim Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Eanan Al Samma, during Urban Future Week, hosted by the Museum of the Future in partnership with Dubai Municipality on 10th and 11th November.

The event brings together local and global experts and decision-makers to explore the future of urban planning and strengthen cities’ readiness for emerging challenges.

Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita said, “This collaboration with Eanan Al Samma represents an advanced step in positioning Dubai Municipality as a proactive leader supported by artificial intelligence and drone technologies in managing municipal operations and enhancing field services across the city. We are not merely planting trees; we are designing and preserving Dubai’s environmental and visual identity with precision. These technologies provide unprecedented capabilities to sustain and maintain our urban assets, contributing every day to making Dubai a more beautiful, sustainable, and liveable city.”

Rashid Hamdan bin Khadim Al Nuaimi said, “We are pleased to partner with Dubai Municipality to advance the use of modern drone technologies in support of sustainability and smart government services. This agreement reflects our shared commitment to developing innovative technological projects and intelligent systems that align with Dubai’s future vision, enhance operational efficiency, and improve quality of life.”

Under the MoU, both parties will exchange technical expertise, develop innovative solutions, and pilot advanced operational models that support Dubai Municipality’s objectives for flexible, efficient municipal service delivery and forward-looking urban planning. The partnership reinforces sustainability, effective resource management, and the ongoing enhancement of Dubai’s appeal and liveability.