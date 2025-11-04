Dubai Holding and Palantir Technologies, a global leader in operational artificial intelligence platforms, have announced a strategic agreement to establish a joint venture (JV), Palantir’s first in the UAE, named Aither.

The partnership formalises 18 months of operational collaboration that has already delivered measurable transformation across Dubai Holding's portfolio, and will now scale these proven AI capabilities to strategic commercial sectors across the UAE.

In the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Holding, and Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, the agreement was signed by Amit Kaushal, Group Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding, and Noam Perski, Executive Vice President at Palantir, at a ceremony held in Dubai.

Since early 2024, Dubai Holding has deployed Palantir's AI and data integration platforms across its diverse operations, achieving greater efficiency, faster decision-making and improved data visibility – results that set this partnership apart from aspirational AI initiatives. The collaboration has enhanced performance across sectors including real estate, hospitality, finance and infrastructure, supporting leading brands such as Nakheel, Meraas and Jumeirah.

Aither will serve as a national platform to accelerate AI adoption across Dubai’s priority industries, enabling both government and private-sector organisations to realise transformation at scale. By combining Dubai Holding's market expertise with Palantir's world-class software and engineering capabilities, Aither institutionalises enterprise-grade AI locally to enhance operational efficiency, strengthen competitiveness and unlock new sources of value creation.

The joint venture will directly contribute to the UAE’s national digital ecosystem and support the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to generate AED100 billion annually through digital transformation initiatives. By providing local businesses with access to AI solutions that have demonstrated measurable impact across one of the region's most diversified portfolios, Aither will help accelerate the nation’s ambition to establish global leadership in applied AI.

In parallel, Aither will localise the economic value of Palantir's technologies, transferring knowledge to develop national talent and establish governance frameworks designed to guide AI implementation across the commercial landscape locally.

Aither operates with a clear mandate to serve strategic commercial sectors in full alignment with the national digital transformation strategy and economic diversification goals.

Amit Kaushal, Group Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding, said, “Through Aither, we are extending proven AI capabilities to the wider market, supporting Dubai’s digital ambitions and the UAE’s goal to accelerate economic diversification and strengthen its global leadership in the digital economy.”

Alex Karp, Chief Executive Officer of Palantir Technologies, said, “We are proud to partner with Dubai Holding to empower institutions across the UAE with Palantir's world-leading AI capabilities.”