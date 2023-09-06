615 startups from 55 countries have applied in the Accelerator Programmes of Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence’s (DCAI), since its launch, earlier this year by the Dubai Future Foundation.

30 startups have secured their spot in the programmes and will develop their innovative AI solutions during the 8-week programme, launched to provide advanced technology startups and entrepreneurs with an opportunity to develop AI uses and applications in the government and media sectors at AREA 2071.

The accelerator, the first of its kind, was developed in cooperation between DCAI and Dubai Future Accelerators, one of Dubai Future Foundation’s (DFF) initiatives. The programme supports the development of innovative AI-based solutions to current and future challenges in two main sectors: government services and media and communications.

Saeed Al Falasi, Director of DCAI, said, “The launch of this programme follows the inception of DCAI by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation, with the aim of transforming Dubai into a global pioneer in deploying AI tools in the public sector.”

He continued, “The DCAI Accelerator Programmes supports the government sector in Dubai by developing new projects and finding innovative solutions to current and future challenges. This global initiative empowers startups and entrepreneurs from around the world, enhancing Dubai’s leadership in employing future technology to keep pace with rapid changes in various sectors.”

Al Falasi added, “This programme has global significance and has received international interest. It represents an innovative model through which Dubai aims to attract technology companies to work with government agencies to harness AI tools for shaping the future of governance and enhancing quality of life for all.”

The DCAI Accelerator is split into two programmes: the Future of Generative AI in Government Services, and the Future of Generative AI in Media and Communications.

The Future of Generative AI in Government Services Programme aims to make Dubai a global leader in government services, achieving the highest levels of speed, quality and efficiency through technology. The programme focuses on refining existing services, creating new, innovative services, enhancing operational efficiency, and enabling government employees to use generative AI tools to increase productivity and ensure everyone, anywhere, can access services.

The Future of Generative AI in Media and Communications Programme focuses on cooperating with international AI startups to employ the latest media content creation practices, streamline distribution, maximise reach, tailor user experiences, reduce costs, improve quality and income, and apply AI for data analysis and strategic planning, as well as helping advertisers maximise their return on investment and personalise ads using AI.

The DCAI Accelerator Programmes offers entrepreneurs an opportunity to enhance the growth of their business and expand their reach in new sectors and markets locally, regionally and globally. Entrepreneurs also have the opportunity to work with government entities and connect with experts and specialists in various future sectors from the UAE and around the world.

The projects will be evaluated by a specialised committee that includes experts in AI applications. Successful applicants will be invited to Dubai to work closely with government agencies to develop their projects and prepare for their implementation.