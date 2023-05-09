Dubai-based online classifieds operator Emerging Markets Property Group (EMPG) has rebranded itself as Dubizzle Group nearly three years after the merger of online portals Bayut and Dubizzle.

The group said the rebranding was an acknowledgement of the popularity of the Dubizzle brand across its markets.

The group’s corporate structure will remain unchanged, with its new website featuring brothers Imran Ali Khan, Zeeshan Ali Khan and Haider Ali Khan as joint CEOs of the organisation.

Dubizzle was founded as a classifieds website in 2006, while Bayut was the Dubai-based portal of Emerging Markets Property Group (EMPG), which also incorporates Pakistan-based Zameen and Indonesia’s Lamudi.

Dubizzle and Bayut merged in 2020, with the company achieving unicorn status or a valuation of a $1 billion. EMPG raised $200 million in in late 2022 and hinted at a future initial public offering (IPO).

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Seban Scaria)

