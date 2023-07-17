Dubai - Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (du) has signed off on a teaming agreement with Alliance Networks to bring intra-regional high-capacity connectivity to potential clients in the region, according to a press release.

This partnership allows du, the telecommunications services provider in the UAE, and Alliance Networks, which has regional network and commercial partnerships, to explore considerable opportunities for mutual collaboration to provide extraordinary connectivity solutions to customers in the GCC and MENA regions and to fulfill their growing demands.

CEO of Alliance Networks, Adel Al Daylami, said: “This strategic alliance combines our regional expertise and network capabilities with du's extensive infrastructure, allowing us to provide comprehensive and reliable services to meet the evolving needs of businesses in the region.”

It is worth mentioning that du announced the financial results of the first quarter (Q1) in 2023 in May, revealing that it gained AED 370.48 million in net profits.

