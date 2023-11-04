UAE - DigitalX, a subsidiary of the digital arm of Dubai Electricity & Water Authority, has signed an agreement with Samsung, a global leader in digital solutions, smart devices, appliances and consumer electronics, to widen the digital landscape in the UAE.

The MoU was signed between Hamad Karam, Chief Operating Officer, DigitalX and Won-il Seo, Display Business Manager – Samsung Gulf Electronics (SGE), on the sidelines of the recent Gitex Global 2023.

The partnership between the organisations that share a commitment to excellence and a passion for innovation, aims to foster innovation, as well as explore new business opportunities that leverage cutting-edge technologies.

“We are excited to partner with Samsung, a company known for its innovation and technological prowess. Samsung's legacy of groundbreaking technological advancements aligns seamlessly with our own vision of a digitally empowered world,” said Karam.

“This collaboration represents a collective dedication to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the realms of technology, innovation, and connectivity. We firmly believe that by merging our expertise, resources, and passion for innovation, we can pioneer groundbreaking solutions that will redefine the way we live, work, and interact with the digital ecosystem.”

According to DigitalX, it will also facilitate the digital transformation of various industries, by combining their expertise to create tailored solutions that meet the evolving needs of businesses and clients.

The collaboration aims to open doors to new business opportunities by leveraging their respective strengths, where their combined capabilities can make a significant impact, it stated.

“We see great potential in joining forces with DigitalX. This partnership represents a compelling synergy between our collective strengths and a bold leap into the future of technology and business," said Won-il Seo.

"Together, we embark on a journey that transcends traditional boundaries, unlocking new horizons that hold immense promise for innovation and growth,” he added.

