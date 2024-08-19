Since its launch in 2021, the ‘Digital Sharjah’ platform, by the Sharjah Digital Department (SDD), has processed more than 952,000 transactions worth AED41.5 million ($11.3 million), attracting over 95,000 users.

SDD continues to enhance digital life in the emirate with its projects and initiatives, offering integrated and distinguished services to residents and visitors. In alignment with the emirate government's directives to support digital transformation and enhance competitiveness on local and international indices, SDD offers a unified digital platform. This platform provides over 60 digital services from 19 local, federal, and private entities, streamlining access to a wide range of services for residents and visitors.

According to platform data, in July 2024, the number of completed transactions exceeded 952,000, with a quarterly growth rate of 31%. Additionally, the number of registered platform users increased from 2,992 to approximately 95,000 during the same period, with the website attracting more than 2.5 million visits from February 2020 till July 2024.

Tangible increase

The ‘Digital Sharjah’ application also recorded a tangible increase of over 615% in the number of downloads on Android and iOS devices, rising from 16,066 downloads in 2021 to almost 100,000 downloads by 2024.

Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director General of the Sharjah Digital Department, affirmed that the continuous growth witnessed by the platform in transaction numbers and user base demonstrates the department's achievement. This success is attributed to its collaboration with government and private partners to offer a simplified, reliable, and high-quality digital experience. The platform effectively caters to the needs of citizens, residents, and visitors, facilitating and streamlining their lives.

He added: "The public's confidence in the platform's services and the enthusiasm for its use motivate us to continue our cooperation and integration with various government entities. We are committed to working diligently towards the continuous development of the platform in accordance with the latest technological developments and principles of proactivity, incorporating a wide range of government and independent services that meet people's needs and exceed their expectations.

Latest tech

SDD employs the latest technologies, diverse features, and flexible options in the digital platform to enable all users to access services quickly, easily, and with the highest level of security.

The platform in its initial phase provides several targeted services aimed at specific sectors, such as transportation, real estate, business, security, utilities, social services and public services.

