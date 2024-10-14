The Digital Sharjah Department has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Microsoft.

This collaboration aims to introduce a comprehensive national initiative designed to equip a multitude of government personnel with Artificial Intelligence (AI) skills. The endeavour underscores Sharjah's dedication to leveraging cutting-edge technology for the betterment of the community and the advancement of sustainable development.

The objective of the MoU is to provide training for a large number of employees across diverse government sectors, including top-level executives, developers, and IT specialists. The training programme's focus is on effectively leveraging the latest AI technologies to improve productivity and foster innovation.

Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director-General of the Digital Sharjah Department, stated that Digital Sharjah is committed to digital excellence in alignment with the vision of the Emirate of Sharjah. The focus is on leveraging emerging technologies to serve human resources and achieve sustainable development. The initiative with Microsoft is expected to provide new opportunities for employees to take a leading role in the digital future with efficiency and creativity.

Naim Yazbeck, General Manager, Microsoft UAE, said that Sharjah has a rich history of technological innovation and a commitment to excellence, adding, “Microsoft’s AI National Skills Initiative is a testament to this legacy. By investing in the AI skills of the emirate’s government employees, we are empowering them to effectively harness and develop cutting-edge AI solutions that deliver smarter, more agile, and personalised public services. We are proud to collaborate with the Digital Sharjah Department to support its bold vision for AI transformation and excellence in governance.”

Microsoft’s AI National Skills initiative aligns with the UAE's commitment to advancing the role of Artificial Intelligence in fostering economic and social progress. In addition to equipping government personnel with the necessary tools, the initiative aims to cultivate ethical and sustainable technological advancements that foster innovation and contribute to enhancing the overall quality of life.