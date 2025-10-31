RIYADH — Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif will grace the inaugural Absher Conference, scheduled to be held on December 18 and 19 in Riyadh.

The conference would introduce a new concept that highlights the Kingdom's leadership in digital government and showcases national innovations in digital transformation, in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

The Ministry of Interior is organizing the conference, in partnership with Tuwaiq Academy and several major international technology companies.

The event will feature new digital initiatives, a technology exhibition, and more than 30 specialized sessions and workshops on technology, digital identity, security, and safety.

During the event, the Absher Tuwaiq initiative will be launched with the aim to empower more than 30,000 beneficiaries across the Kingdom to develop skilled national technology cadres. This initiative includes the first Absher Tuwaiq hackathon, with prizes totaling SR1 million, and over 80 professional programs in collaboration with Google Cloud, Meta, and NVIDIA, along with a competitive programming challenge via the Tuwaiq Academy challenges platform.

The inaugural Absher Conference serves as a key platform reflecting the Ministry of Interior's advancements in technology, showcasing digital achievements, and bringing together specialists, government leaders, and entrepreneurs to explore the future of digital transformation in the Kingdom.

