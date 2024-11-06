Digital Dubai has launched the Digital Skills Survey in response to rapid advances in digital technologies and as part of its mission to digitally empower the society in Dubai.

This survey aims to gather insights from public and private sector organisations about their digital talent needs and identify potential skills gaps.

It also aims to map digital skills against current and future needs. Additionally, it seeks to explore how organisations identify, attract, and develop skills for digital transformation.

This year's survey has been expanded to include AI-related skills. It aims to assess the demand for AI skills, identify gaps, and understand the recruitment strategies employed by public and private sector organisations. It also examines the mechanisms used for developing and nurturing talent.

Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director-General of Digital Dubai, said, "As digital innovations accelerate, the nature of required skills constantly evolves. Public and private sector organisations must not only keep pace with these changes but also anticipate future demands.

"This survey builds on the insights gained from the Digital Skills Study that we conducted two years ago, which provided valuable information about digital skills in Dubai. These findings have been critical to support Dubai's digital transformation and strengthen its digital economy in alignment with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33."