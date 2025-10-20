Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), welcomed a high-level delegation from IBM headed by Ana Paula De Jesus Assis, Senior Vice President and Chair of IBM EMEA.

The meeting discussed opportunities to expand co-operation in digital transformation, artificial intelligence (AI) and cybersecurity solutions, in support of Dubai’s vision to build a leading digital economy based on knowledge and innovation.

The meeting was attended by Marwan Bin Haidar, Executive Vice President of Innovation and the Future at DEWA; Waleed bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence at DEWA; Mohammed Bin Sulaiman, CEO of Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of the utility; and Moza Alshamsi, Chief Information Security Officer at DEWA.

During the meeting, Al Tayer emphasised that co-operation with IBM is part of DEWA’s efforts to enhance its strategic partnerships with major global technology companies and adopt the latest cybersecurity and AI solutions. This supports the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’ to consolidate Dubai’s position among the world’s leading digital economies and achieve the vision of the wise leadership in building a sustainable future based on innovation and knowledge.

Al Tayer highlighted DEWA’s initiatives and projects to transform the organisation into the world’s first AI-native utility by integrating AI technologies across all core operations.

The two sides reviewed aspects of co-operation between Moro and IBM, which includes Moro’s adoption of IBM’s advanced QRadar system to enhance the security of its digital services and infrastructure within its Cybersecurity Operations Centre. As an IBM-certified Managed Services Partner, Moro provides Security Operations Centre as a Service solutions, enabling customers to respond swiftly to cyber attacks while strengthening continuous preventive monitoring.

Discussions are under way to expand the scope of co-operation to include AI applications via the IBM Watson platform as part of plans to boost operational efficiency, improve customer experiences and accelerate smart transformation across key sectors.