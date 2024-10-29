Deloitte has announced the official launch of the Deloitte Innovation Hub in Cairo, which is part of a strategic investment totalling $30 million to be spent over three years.

The investment is made by Deloitte in recognition of Egypt’s wealth of talent and expertise in areas such as Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Business & Information Systems, and Data Engineering.

The event was attended by Egypt's Minister of Information, Communications and Technology (ICT), Amr Talaat, and the CEO of the Egyptian Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA), Ahmed El Zaher.

World-class talent

The official delegation was received by the CEO of Deloitte North and South Europe, Richard Houston, the CEO of Deloitte Middle East, Mutasem Dajani, in addition to Deloitte Innovation Hub leader, Hani Girgis, who said: “Our investment in the Deloitte Innovation Hub reflects our commitment to the Egyptian market and a resounding vote of confidence in its capacity to cultivate world-class talent. The Innovation Hub will enable us to foster and develop local talent, making an impact that matters to Egyptian people and society, as well as deliver exceptional value to our clients across different markets in Europe and the Middle East.”

The Deloitte Innovation Hub in Cairo stands as one of the firm's pioneering delivery centres, having commenced operations in September 2023. Since its inception, the hub has rapidly expanded to over 350 of Egypt’s top talent, including fresh graduates and experienced hires, reinforcing its commitment to nurturing and empowering local talent.

The hub is poised to offer a comprehensive suite of services catering to clients across Europe and the region, encompassing Artificial Intelligence and Data Analysis, Marketing & Commerce, Cloud, Cyber, and Enterprise Resource Planning. The Hub's expansion plans include reaching a workforce that is 5,000 strong to diversify Deloitte’s service offerings and amplify its impact across diverse business verticals.--TradeArabia News Service

