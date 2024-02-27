Dubai – Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (du) and Cisco teamed up in a remarkable cybersecurity transformation initiative, according to a press release.

The initiative aims to evolve du’s Security Operations Center (SOC) into an advanced Cyber Defense and Intelligence Center.

Under the partnership, the two entities will leverage AI and automation to boost security and operational efficiency.

The agreement aligns with Cisco's strategy to back du's objectives to lead digital transformation in the UAE. It will also ensure robust cybersecurity measures that align with the Gulf country’s digital transformation vision.

Saleem Alblooshi, CTO at du, said: "By leveraging Cisco's advanced security operations and AI capabilities, du is empowered to lead the way in cybersecurity defense, ensuring that our customers' digital platforms are fortified against evolving threats.”

“This integration propels du to the cutting edge of digital trust, enabling safe and intelligent organizations to thrive in the digital era," Alblooshi mentioned.

The official added: “With the rapid evolution of cyber threats, it's imperative for service providers like du to prioritise cybersecurity.”

Earlier in February, the UAE-listed company announced a new partnership with Huawei to further improve the customer experience for using high-speed 5G mobile.

