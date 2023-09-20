UAE - du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), has reached a deal with Bermuda-based Cinturion Corp Ltd to land the latter’s TEAS (Trans Europe Asia System) in the UAE.

For this du has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Cinturion, a global provider of scalable, subsea and terrestrial capacity-based network solutions.

The partnership will deliver new diverse routes to du customers to meet the ever-growing demand in the region and bring an open-access Cable Landing Station (CLS) to UAE’s economic, social and digital transformation.

Strengthening connectivity

As part of the agreement, Cinturion’s TEAS, an ‘open-access' submarine and terrestrial network, will be hosted by du to strengthen connectivity and expand its digital capabilities to the UAE region and beyond.

TEAS will provide the lowest latency cutting-edge technology enabling ultra-fast-speed, high resiliency and secure connections to enhance network performance in the region and boost managed services.

TEAS will seamlessly link two new connections across the Arabian and Mediterranean Seas and continue with two paths interlinking the Middle East, with multiple routes across the Arabian Peninsula and a route through the Gulf of Aqaba and the Red Sea.

TEAS, the first new dual path system of its kind, provides geographically diverse routes enabling new services with its unique optical capabilities to support modern Data Center deployments, bringing broadband and low latency access to the European, Middle East, and Indian markets.

World-class connectivity

Bill Marra, Chief Commerical Officer of Cinturion said: “The strategic partnership with du and Cinturion will provide the most advanced, secure and innovative technologies staying aligned with UAE’s vision for accelerating digitalisation by providing an open-access CLS delivering world-class connectivity solutions to the region.”

Karim Benkarine, Chief Commercial Officer of du, said: “The new cable TEAS – Trans Europe Asia System will play an important role in strengthening the regional infrastructure connecting the world. As a multi-regional data superhighway, TEAS opens up new opportunities to harness innovative technologies such as the Internet of Things, data analytics and cloud in the Mena corridor.”

“TEAS will enable our global customers to enjoy our secure connectivity solutions and boost the performance of our wholesale and enterprise customers. This will reinforce Datamena as a regional business and financial hub and have always strived to introduce cutting-edge solutions to our customers.”

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).