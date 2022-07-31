One of the largest Chinese telco firms has boosted its market penetration in the Philippines by partnering with a domestic supplier of communications equipment on telephony services.

Gur Lavi Corp. (GLC) and China Mobile International Ltd. (CMI) yesterday announced that they signed a memorandum of understanding to formalize their partnership in various projects.

GLC president and CEO Erwin Co said CMI would expand its customer reach in the Philippines by using GLC's Telavi, a cloud-based call center platform.

Under the agreement, CMI will include Telavi in its product portfolio offered to its clients here. All-in-one communications Telavi provides customers with a variety of services such as video conferencing and collaboration, call center solution, voice and telephony, as well as team messaging.

According to Co, the collaboration bolsters CMI's move to infiltrate the Philippine market. On the other hand, GLC benefits from the partnership by expanding its reach to CMI's customer base.

GLC division head for channel sales Michelle Bautista said the partnership grants Telavi access to at least one million households serviced by CMI in the Philippines.

'Overall, if you look at the market for China Mobile, we are looking at over a million households for our Telavi,' Bautista said.

Further, Bautista said CMI also serves about 100 telco and internet service providers nationwide that GLC can work with for the long term.

Co, for his part, said GLC and CMI are pursuing new projects that they expect to roll out before the year closes. When asked what these undertakings are, however, GLC executives said they would make the announcements soon, admitting that they signed a non-disclosure agreement with CMI.

'CMI is our first key partner in the Philippines for Telavi this year, [as] we see the big potential to engage with them because of their rich relationship with cable operators nationwide. This is not to mention their rich telco portfolio where we can attach not only Telavi, but our very own solution offerings as well,' Co said.

GLC specializes in innovations and solutions in business communications as part of its objective to become a one-stop shop for cloud and telephony services.

CMI, a subsidiary of state-run China Mobile Ltd., serves the global demand for telco solutions by offering voice, data, mobile and roaming services to its customers worldwide.

