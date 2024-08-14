With the widespread use of SIM cards for fraud and scamming purposes, Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian is considering introducing amendments to the SIM registration law.

Gatchalian said that despite the measure's enactment, law enforcers continue to find registered SIMs, cell phones, computers and pocket WiFi devices, especially in Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs), used in various forms of online fraud, such as love and cryptocurrency scams.

These scams have caused massive financial losses to victims, Gatchalian said.

The senator underscored the need to identify persons or organizations that enable the unlawful use of registered SIMs in POGOs, to help legislators evaluate and strengthen relevant laws and policies, including the possible introduction of amendments to the SIM registration law.

Among the amendments are limiting the number of allowed SIMs that can be registered per user; regulating short message service (SMS) marketing and promotional, political or fundraising sent through SIMs.

'It is incumbent upon the government to safeguard unwary or unsuspecting Filipinos from any harm caused by fraudulent activities facilitated by cybercriminals, including POGOs that serve as scam hubs to commit crimes,' Gatchalian said, noting that POGOs may still operate clandestinely despite the total ban.

Even with President Marcos' directive to ban all POGOs in the country, Gatchalian said there is still a need to address concerns about the use of registered SIMs in illegal POGOs, which facilitate money laundering, cybercrime and other scamming activities.

Gatchalian, who chairs the Senate ways and means committee, said Republic Act 11934, or the SIM Registration Act which was signed into law in October 2022, aims to deter the use of SIM-related technology in various illegal or scamming activities.

The senator earlier filed Senate Resolution 1054, which seeks to investigate the use of SIMs in illegal POGOs.

He noted that in raids conducted in POGO hubs in Bamban, Tarlac and Porac, Pampanga, law enforcers recovered numerous SIMs, along with hundreds of cellular phones and digital devices, which were used to execute fraudulent transactions.

