Some court work across the country has been suspended on Tuesday, September 3, due to inclement weather brought by Tropical Storm Enteng (international name: Yagi).

Following the announcement from the Office of the Executive Secretary suspending government office work in the National Capital Region (NCR) and Calabarzon, the Supreme Court has suspended its operations, along with those of courts in Region IV-A and Metro Manila.

The Supreme Court's judicial records office, cash collection and disbursement division, and fiscal management and budget office will operate with a skeletal force.

Despite the office work suspension, courts and offices in Region IV-A and the NCR will remain accessible to lawyers, court users, and litigants through their respective hotline numbers and official email addresses.

Work suspended in courts outside NCR, Calabarzon

The following courts outside the Metro Manila and Calabarzon also suspended work due to inclement weather:

All courts

Santiago City, Isabela

Ilocos Sur

Regional Trial Court

Branch 53, Rosales, Pangasinan

Municipal Trial Court

Balungao, Pangasinan

Rosales, Pangasinan

Sta. Maria, Pangasinan

As of 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Enteng was seen over the coastal waters of Laoag City, Ilocos Norte going to the West Philippine Sea, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

Copyright © 2022 PhilSTAR Daily, Inc Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

